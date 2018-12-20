Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uffelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD
Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Uffelman works at
Dr. Uffelman's Office Locations
-
1
Transform2000 S Andrews Ave, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 653-2196
-
2
Get Glam6370 N State Road 7 Ste 119, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 480-9606
-
3
Rejuvchip Doral9582 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (786) 563-0171
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uffelman?
WARNING!! You will not see a doctor and have a nurse pose as the doctor. Not warn you she is a nurse, do your pap, give you medical advice on your gynecology problems, prescribe medicine, call you and read lab results. Waste of time and created medical problems. A nurse practitioner has no knowledge of gynecology since they did not go to school for it and the DR. isn't there; she isnt getting her information from the Gyno. I would at the very least think it appropriate to be told she was a nurse
About Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1427038579
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial
- University Of Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Uffelman works at
Dr. Uffelman speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
