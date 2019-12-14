Overview

Dr. Jabeen Fatima, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Fatima works at Mark Lensky M D Inc in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Porter Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.