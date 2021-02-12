Dr. Jabrea Bennett, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jabrea Bennett, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jabrea Bennett, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Aspen Dental9940 Pendleton Pike Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46236 Directions (317) 383-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jabrea Bennett is an excellent dentist. She is so knowledgeable of dentistry. She is so pleasant and patient. She is very skilled at what she does. I’m sticking with Dr. Bennett and Aspen Dental. The whole staff are amazing people. If I could give 10 stars, I would.
About Dr. Jabrea Bennett, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
