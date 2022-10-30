Overview

Dr. Jace Hyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Kansas Medical Center.



Dr. Hyder works at Midwest Surgical P.A. in Wichita, KS with other offices in Andover, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.