Dr. Jack Wecowski, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Wecowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Wayne Statue University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Wecowski works at HCA Florida Ocala Surgical Oncology - Ocala in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ocala Health Surgical Oncology
    4600 SW 46th Ct Ste 370, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 499-1677
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I originally went in for gallbladder removal. I was scared but he was very calming and reassured me that it would be okay. Unfortunately, at the time of surgery, Dr. Wecowski discovered a problem with my liver. He was unable to remove my gallbladder but took a biopsy of my liver instead. I ended up with cirrhosis of the liver caused by my diabetes. He was so thoughtful and caring in his presentation of this news as well as his concern for me. He took time to answer all of my questions and did so in a very personable manner. I highly recommend Dr. Wecowski.
    About Dr. Jack Wecowski, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962758938
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne Statue University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
