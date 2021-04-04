Overview

Dr. Jacek Zajac, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Zajac works at Su Jeng Md, Sc in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.