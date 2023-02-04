Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD
Overview of Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD
Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 417-4771
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 606-2312
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 606-2313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brooks has greatly reduced or eliminated my knee pain for several years
About Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD
- Orthopedics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952538290
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Baylor College Medicine/ Affiliated Hospitals
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.