Dr. Jacey Guthrie, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU Health Science Center.



Dr. Guthrie works at Gibson Dermatology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.