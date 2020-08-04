Dr. Jacey Guthrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacey Guthrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacey Guthrie, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU Health Science Center.
Dr. Guthrie works at
Locations
Gibson Dermatology4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 202, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 227-4323Monday7:45am - 4:00pmTuesday7:45am - 4:00pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Guthrie. She takes her time and explores options. Very nice doctor!
About Dr. Jacey Guthrie, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1174942528
Education & Certifications
- UAMS Medical Center
- U A M S Medical Center
- LSU Health Science Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guthrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guthrie has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.