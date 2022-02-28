Dr. Jachi Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jachi Sun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Digestive Health Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 650, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-2030
Digestive Health Associates929 Gessner Rd Ste 1360, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-2030
Memorial Endoscopy Center Lp1233 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 468-9200
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Good personality, takes a lot of time with me, trusts me, and listens to me. The phone system for the practice is awful. I once drove to the office just to make an appointment because there were no options to speak directly with scheduling and no one called back, even the practice manager.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124175005
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sun speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.