Overview of Dr. Jacinto Hernandez, MD

Dr. Jacinto Hernandez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Forrest City Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Mid-South Nephrology Consultants in Southaven, MS with other offices in West Memphis, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.