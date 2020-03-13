See All Neurosurgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (91)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD

Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Manon works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Office
    2312 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 301A, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 285-5077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Neurological Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Manon?

    Mar 13, 2020
    My daughter had back surgery with Dr. Jacinto Manon from Mercy Hospital recently. No words can express how grateful I am to him for helping my daughter with her back pain. Dr. Manon’s bedside manner, his professionalism, expertise and credentials are top notch He also surrounds himself with a caring and professional team in his office.. I highly recommend him to everyone!
    Cathy Maruri — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326246638
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Hospital of Queens
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana Escuela de Medicina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

