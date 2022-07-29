See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jack Abrams, MD

Optometry
4.4 (73)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Abrams, MD

Dr. Jack Abrams, MD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Abrams works at Abrams Eye Institute - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV and Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abrams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas
    6450 Medical Center St Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 625-7213
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Abrams Eye Institute - Henderson
    2451 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 625-7213
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lake Havasu
    40 Capri Blvd Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 625-7213

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Employee Benefits
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • SouthPoint
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Pleasant front office. Very knowledgeable physician. Dr Abrams is a very caring doctor & does not rush your appointment
    — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Abrams, MD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780684571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

