Dr. Jack Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Abrams, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Abrams, MD
Dr. Jack Abrams, MD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Abrams works at
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas6450 Medical Center St Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 625-7213Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Abrams Eye Institute - Henderson2451 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 625-7213Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Lake Havasu40 Capri Blvd Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (702) 625-7213
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- SouthPoint
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abrams?
Pleasant front office. Very knowledgeable physician. Dr Abrams is a very caring doctor & does not rush your appointment
About Dr. Jack Abrams, MD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian and Vietnamese
- Male
- 1780684571
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abrams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams works at
Dr. Abrams speaks Persian and Vietnamese.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.