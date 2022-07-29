Overview of Dr. Jack Abrams, MD

Dr. Jack Abrams, MD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Abrams works at Abrams Eye Institute - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV and Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.