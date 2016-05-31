Dr. Andonie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Andonie, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Andonie, MD
Dr. Jack Andonie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Andonie works at
Dr. Andonie's Office Locations
-
1
Vincent Culotta MD Pmc4770 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 454-0141
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andonie?
Dr. Andonie performed more than 20 surgeries on me for Endometriosis, he treated me as though I was family. He is a doctor like no other, he is loving and caring and treats his patients with all the respect and consideration that all patients deserve. There will never be another doctor as amazing as him! Every doctor should aspire to be like him.
About Dr. Jack Andonie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1518996297
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andonie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andonie works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Andonie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andonie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andonie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andonie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.