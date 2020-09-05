See All Otolaryngologists in Erie, PA
Dr. Jack Anon, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Anon, MD

Dr. Jack Anon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Anon works at Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Of Northwestern Pennsylvania in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Health Center
    1645 W 8th St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 864-9994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millcreek Community Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 05, 2020
    Great doctor.
    — Sep 05, 2020
    About Dr. Jack Anon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104877265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Cincinnati Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Cincinnati Hosp|University Cincinnati Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Anon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anon works at Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Of Northwestern Pennsylvania in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Anon’s profile.

    Dr. Anon has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

