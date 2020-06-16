Dr. Jack Benson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Benson, DO
Overview of Dr. Jack Benson, DO
Dr. Jack Benson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
Phoenix Urological Surgeons PC19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 834-4188
Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC5058 E Southern Ave Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 834-4188
Richard L. Merkley MD PC2530 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 834-4188
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Benson has been my doctor for many years. His staff is friendly, compassionate and courteous. He has treated me for prostate cancer successfully as well as helping me overcome other issues. I highly recommend him with no reservations.
About Dr. Jack Benson, DO
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1972512655
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Anesthesiology and Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Lithotripsy, Urethral Stricture and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
