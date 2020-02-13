Dr. Jack Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Berg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with U Nebr Med Center / Ehrling Bergquist Hosp, Offutt AFB
Dr. Berg works at
Locations
Family Medical Center7813 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i love Dr.Berg,he is friendly and explains things clearly.He is good to send you to a specialist if needed.Trustworthy doctor and friendly staff.
About Dr. Jack Berg, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1639160021
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr Med Center / Ehrling Bergquist Hosp, Offutt AFB
- Scott AFB Med Ctr
