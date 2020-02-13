Overview

Dr. Jack Berg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with U Nebr Med Center / Ehrling Bergquist Hosp, Offutt AFB



Dr. Berg works at Family Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.