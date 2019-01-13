Overview

Dr. Jack Bergh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Josephs Hospital - North.



Dr. Bergh works at Myrtle Ridge Family Medicine in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.