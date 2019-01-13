Dr. Jack Bergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Bergh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Bergh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Josephs Hospital - North.
Dr. Bergh works at
Locations
-
1
Myrtle Ridge Family Medicine PA1539 Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 909-7102
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Josephs Hospital - North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Iv'e been a patient of Dr Bergh for about 3 years...I have to say one of the best Primary Care Doctors I've ever had. Dr Bergh and his staff are so helpful and provide in office testing, call in prescriptions. Very happy being under his care and appt times are usually on time....
About Dr. Jack Bergh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376506394
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergh works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergh.
