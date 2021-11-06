Dr. Jack Berndt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Berndt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Berndt, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.
Dr. Berndt works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Health Solutions2421 NE Doctors Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 323-3363
-
2
Summit Health Solutions, LLC1957 Thompson Rd # F, Coos Bay, OR 97420 Directions (541) 808-2392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Coventry Health Care
Elderplan
First Choice Health
Health Net
Humana
LifeWise
MultiPlan
ODS Health Plan
PacificSource
Providence Health Plans
UnitedHealthCare
Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berndt is awesome. My husband and I have unique medical issues and Dr. B was able to accommodate us both. Great understanding of different types of pain issues. He offers multi treatment plans individualized to each patient. He has a very busy office so sometimes you might need to wait or the staff doesn’t get back to you right away. When you’re in pain that can be irritating, however, if you do have to wait, be patient, you will be taken care of. I can tell you it’s worth being patient with his staff and his office in general. He is one of the better pain management doctors that we have come across. He makes sure his patients maintain a level of comfort. As pain patients we know we are never completely pain free. He balances quality of life vs. overdose dangers. He is not just about pain medication. He uses other methods to combat pain too. Great all around Dr.
About Dr. Jack Berndt, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Anesthesiology
