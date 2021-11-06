Overview

Dr. Jack Berndt, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.



Dr. Berndt works at Summit Health Solutions in Bend, OR with other offices in Coos Bay, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.