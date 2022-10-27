See All Dermatologists in Williamsville, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jack Bertolino, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.9 (132)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jack Bertolino, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from N.Y. Medical College M.D..

Dr. Bertolino works at Smooth Solutions Med Aesthetics in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Smooth Solutions Med Aesthetics
    5839 Main St Ste 102, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 633-6100
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:15am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles
Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Wrinkles

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jack Bertolino, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • English, Italian
    • 1043271752
    Education & Certifications

    • Functional Medicine, A4M American Academy of Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine
    • Family Medicine - Prince Georges Medical Center, Cheverly Maryland
    • N.Y. Medical College M.D.
    • St. Johns University - B.S.
