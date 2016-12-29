Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Birnbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Birnbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Jefferson Healthcare and Olympic Medical Center.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birnbaum?
I have been seeing Dr Birnbaum for about 10 years. He is always very patient in answering any questions or addressing my concerns. Additionally, his assistant Allie is extremely helpful in facilitating special requests and making me comfortable when visiting the office.
About Dr. Jack Birnbaum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- Male
- 1801845268
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Birnbaum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum works at
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birnbaum speaks Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.