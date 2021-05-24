Dr. Jack Bowling Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowling Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Bowling Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Bowling Jr, MD
Dr. Jack Bowling Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Bowling Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bowling Jr's Office Locations
-
1
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bowling Orthopaedics5220 Oleander Dr # 22, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 395-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowling Jr?
Dr. Bowling is tied as the best Doctor I have even seen in my long life. Yes he did surgery on me. He is willing to spend countless time with you and answer all you ever want to ask. He explains everything, and is downright likeable as a person. When you talk to him you are never under any stress which is common at other doctors.
About Dr. Jack Bowling Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891795977
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Prsby St Lukes MC
- Forsyth Mem Hospital
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowling Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowling Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowling Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowling Jr works at
Dr. Bowling Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowling Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowling Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowling Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.