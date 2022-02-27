See All Plastic Surgeons in Charleston, WV
Dr. Jack Burns, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Charleston, WV
Overview of Dr. Jack Burns, MD

Dr. Jack Burns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Burns works at CAMC Plastic Surgery in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burns' Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center
    210 Brooks St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-1930
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Reduction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Reduction

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 27, 2022
    So kind and understanding. Really wants to get to know you as a person before anything else gets done
    — Feb 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Burns, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922413889
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kentucky - Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    • University of Kentucky - Plastic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
