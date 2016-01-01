Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Burton, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Burton, MD
Dr. Jack Burton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Mallard Creek Family Practice10320 Mallard Creek Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 945-6843
Piedmont Oncology Specialists10030 Gilead Rd Ste 290, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 947-5005
Southern Oncology Specialists268 Gillman Rd Ste A, Denver, NC 28037 Directions (704) 659-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Humana
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
