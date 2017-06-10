Overview of Dr. Jack Byrd, MD

Dr. Jack Byrd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Byrd works at Cleveland Head & Neck Clinic PC in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.