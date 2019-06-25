Dr. Jack Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Casas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Casas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Dr. Casas works at
Locations
-
1
Tahlequah Dialysis Center1373 E BOONE ST, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 229-1431
-
2
Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center19600 E Ross St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 458-3100
-
3
Will Rogers Health Center Pharmacy1020 Lenape Dr, Nowata, OK 74048 Directions (918) 273-0192
-
4
Cherokee Nation W.w. Hastings Indian Hospital100 S Bliss Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 458-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casas?
He is very intelligent. He is very organized. He is an excellent Physician.
About Dr. Jack Casas, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194836684
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casas works at
Dr. Casas has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.