Dr. Cates II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Cates II, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Cates II, MD is a Dermatologist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.
Dr. Cates II works at
Locations
Jack A. Cates M.d.p.a.1710 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 624-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cates was wonderful. He was very professional, courteous, and quite confident in all that he was doing. He made me feel very at ease and the entire procedure was over with before I knew it began. I simply wish that my regular medical doctor was as efficient and competent as Dr. Cates. His wonderful nurse Jamie was just as nice and pleasant to talk to. Thanks so much for a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Jack Cates II, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1750382958
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cates II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cates II has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cates II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cates II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cates II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cates II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cates II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.