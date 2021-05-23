Dr. Jack Chamberlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Chamberlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Chamberlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola U
Dr. Chamberlin works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr Jack Chamberlin 10 Stars. He is the finest Doctor I have ever seen. He gave me my life back. I had a blocked Iliac Artery. Other Doctors only wanted to operate with a Fem-Fem Artery bypass. Quite invasive, long recovery and no guarantee of success. Dr Chamberlin opened the Artery through angioplasty. In and out of the hospital in 5 hours pain free. My leg was getting hardly any blood and the pain walking a block was terrible. I was pain free the same day. He is now my Cardiologist for life.
About Dr. Jack Chamberlin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1215980321
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U
- Loyola University Med Center
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlin has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlin.
