Overview

Dr. Jack Choi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Home Towne Family Medicine in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.