Overview of Dr. Jack Clark, DO

Dr. Jack Clark, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Millennium Physician Group in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.