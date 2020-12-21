Dr. Jack Clark, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Clark, DO
Overview of Dr. Jack Clark, DO
Dr. Jack Clark, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Millennium Physician Group1528 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 458-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Clark very patient and willing to listen to what I had to say. He answered all my questions and asked if I had any more. I have found such relief since seeing him and I would recommend him to anyone needing a rheumatology doctor.
About Dr. Jack Clark, DO
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073563847
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.