Dr. Jack Cleland, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Cleland, MD

Dr. Jack Cleland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Cleland works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pediatrics - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna-HealthSpring and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cleland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pediatrics - North Grove
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1300, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-6345
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Fever
Acute Laryngitis
Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Advicare
    • Aetna
    • America's 1st Choice
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice VIP Care Plus
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Time
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2022
    Dr. Jack has been my in my life for about 13-14 years taking care of my oldest son. He set such a great example of how kids should be thoroughly examined, treated with care and as human beings that he was the option for my two youngest daughters when they were born. I didn’t want anyone else. Dr. Cleland is the absolute best and I always recommend him to new parents as well as parents in search of a Pediatrician. I’m so blessed to have him in my life.
    Kimmie — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Cleland, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912166315
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Hospital System
    Internship
    • Greenville Hospital System
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Cleland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cleland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cleland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cleland works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pediatrics - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Cleland’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

