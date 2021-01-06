See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jack Clemis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jack Clemis, MD

Dr. Jack Clemis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA.

Dr. Clemis works at CLEMIS JACK D MD OFFICE in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Clemis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jack D. Clemis MD Sc
    151 N Michigan Ave Apt 914, Chicago, IL 60601 (312) 938-4327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jack Clemis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740272483
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Clemis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clemis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clemis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clemis works at CLEMIS JACK D MD OFFICE in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Clemis’s profile.

    Dr. Clemis has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

