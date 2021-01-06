Dr. Jack Clemis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Clemis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Clemis, MD
Dr. Jack Clemis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA.
Dr. Clemis' Office Locations
Jack D. Clemis MD Sc151 N Michigan Ave Apt 914, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 938-4327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, and in my case aware of leading edge treatment evidently unknown to others.
About Dr. Jack Clemis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1740272483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemis has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.