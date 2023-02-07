See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jack Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (523)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jack Cohen, MD

Dr. Jack Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Harvey, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Office
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-2117
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Libertyville Office
    1800 Hollister Dr Ste 207, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-6911
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Ingalls Hospital Professional Office Building
    71 W 156th St Ste 400, Harvey, IL 60426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 596-8710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optical Coherence Tomography Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Plaque Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Retinopexy Chevron Icon
Proton Therapy Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 523 ratings
    Patient Ratings (523)
    5 Star
    (510)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Recently had a follow up appt. after 1 year. Everything looked great, no further appts. needed. Had eye damage from a stroke/aneurysm 4 years
    — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Jack Cohen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, French
    • 1205836947
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Cntr - Depart of Ophthalmology/Illinois Retina Associates
    • Rush University Medical Center - Dept of Ophthalmology
    • Rush Presby St Luke's Med Ctr
    • Rush Medical College
    • University of Illinois, Urbana
