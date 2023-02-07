Overview of Dr. Jack Cohen, MD

Dr. Jack Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Harvey, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.