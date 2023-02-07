Dr. Jack Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Cohen, MD
Dr. Jack Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2117Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Libertyville Office1800 Hollister Dr Ste 207, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-6911Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ingalls Hospital Professional Office Building71 W 156th St Ste 400, Harvey, IL 60426 Directions (708) 596-8710
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Recently had a follow up appt. after 1 year. Everything looked great, no further appts. needed. Had eye damage from a stroke/aneurysm 4 years
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- Rush University Medical Cntr - Depart of Ophthalmology/Illinois Retina Associates
- Rush University Medical Center - Dept of Ophthalmology
- Rush Presby St Luke's Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College
- University of Illinois, Urbana
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
