Overview

Dr. Jack Cole, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their fellowship with East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine



Dr. Cole works at Gastroenterology East PA and Endoscopy Center in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.