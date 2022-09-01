See All Gastroenterologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Jack Cole, DO

Gastroenterology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jack Cole, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their fellowship with East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine

Dr. Cole works at Gastroenterology East PA and Endoscopy Center in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology East PA and Endoscopy Center
    2210 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 551-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center
  • Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Esophagitis
Hiatal Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vomiting Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastroparesis
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Pancreatitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Acid Reflux
Biliary Atresia
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colorectal Cancer
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2022
    The staff is very helpful, Dr. Cole is great, and Gastro East is the best place to come. Love this place!!
    DM — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Cole, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477549376
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Cole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at Gastroenterology East PA and Endoscopy Center in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

