Dr. Jack Collier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Collier, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Collier and his staff are very caring and vigilant with my care. They explain clearly what is wrong and how they want to treat you. Dr Collier takes his time and wants the best for his patients.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043350275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
