Overview of Dr. Jack Coombs, MD

Dr. Jack Coombs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Copperopolis, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Coombs works at Copperopolis Medical Clinic in Copperopolis, CA with other offices in Angels Camp, CA and San Andreas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.