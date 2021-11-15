Dr. Jack Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Cooper, MD
Dr. Jack Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Montgomery Surgical Specialists - East470 Taylor Rd Ste 202, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 244-6773
Montgomery Surgical Specialists277 Huntress St, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Directions (334) 244-6773
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper was terrific. Really made me feel comfortable and optimistic.
About Dr. Jack Cooper, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1255511572
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Port Placements or Replacements, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.