Overview of Dr. Jack Cooper, MD

Dr. Jack Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Cooper works at Montgomery Surgical Specialists - East in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Wetumpka, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Port Placements or Replacements, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.