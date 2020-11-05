Overview of Dr. Jack Cortese, MD

Dr. Jack Cortese, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Cortese works at Corpus Nephrology in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.