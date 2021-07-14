Dr. Jack Devita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Devita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Devita, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Devita works at
Locations
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group406 Lippincott Dr Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-1900
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group807 N Haddon Ave Ste 201, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions (856) 428-2112
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group106 Creek Crossing Blvd, Hainesport, NJ 08036 Directions (609) 265-9993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devita?
My experience at the Endo center was great, thanks to Dr. Devita and his team made me feel at home and took care of my medical procedures in a very professional manner
About Dr. Jack Devita, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn-Hahnemann Hosps
- Med Coll Penn &amp;amp; Hosp
- Med Coll Penn
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Devita using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Devita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devita works at
Dr. Devita has seen patients for Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Devita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devita.
