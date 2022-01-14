See All Nephrologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD

Nephrology
3.1 (7)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD

Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ditlove's Office Locations

  1. 1
    250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 501, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Ditlove?

    Jan 14, 2022
    No nonsense, real doctor.
    — Jan 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD
    About Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417961186
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac-USC Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Winnipeg Hlth Scis Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Fac Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ditlove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ditlove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditlove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditlove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditlove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditlove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

