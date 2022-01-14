Dr. Ditlove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD
Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditlove's Office Locations
- 1 250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 501, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 274-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No nonsense, real doctor.
About Dr. Jack Ditlove, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417961186
Education & Certifications
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- Winnipeg Hlth Scis Ctr
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
