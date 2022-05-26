Overview

Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Ditty Jr works at Jack F Ditty MD in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.