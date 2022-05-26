See All Dermatologists in Ashland, KY
Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD

Dermatology
2.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.

Dr. Ditty Jr works at Jack F Ditty MD in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ashland Dermatology Center
    100 Saint Christopher Dr # 100, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 836-3111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740315589
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology Residency Emory University|Emory University Hospital|Pathology Emory University
    • Internal Medicine Emory University
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
    • Dermatology
