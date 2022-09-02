Overview

Dr. Jack Dyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Dyer works at Center for Cardiovascular Health in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.