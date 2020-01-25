Overview

Dr. Jack Eades, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Eades works at Southcoast Medical Group in Savannah, GA with other offices in Rincon, GA and Pooler, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.