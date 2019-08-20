Overview of Dr. Jack Ebani, MD

Dr. Jack Ebani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manasquan, NJ. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center



Dr. Ebani works at Hlp Urologic Associates in Manasquan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.