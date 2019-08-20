Dr. Ebani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Ebani, MD
Overview of Dr. Jack Ebani, MD
Dr. Jack Ebani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manasquan, NJ. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Ebani works at
Dr. Ebani's Office Locations
Hlp Urologic Associates2401 Highway 35, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 223-7877
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he is caring, careful and collaborative. and medically conservative a lovely person and a very good doctor
About Dr. Jack Ebani, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1962563932
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ebani has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.