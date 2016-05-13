Dr. Jack Erter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Erter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Erter, MD
Dr. Jack Erter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Erter works at
Dr. Erter's Office Locations
Southern Hills397 Wallace Rd Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2330
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Erter explained all my options for chemo treatments in a way that I could understand and what to expect. He took the time to answer all my questions .He was on top of all my chemotherapy treatments and made sure that I was comfortable as possible after treatments I would highly recommend Dr Erter.
About Dr. Jack Erter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1821145624
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
