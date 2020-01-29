See All Otolaryngologists in Nacogdoches, TX
Dr. Jack Erwin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jack Erwin, MD

Dr. Jack Erwin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center.

Dr. Erwin works at Jack R Erwin MD in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Erwin's Office Locations

    Jack R Erwin MD
    4740 NE STALLINGS DR, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 569-8246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nacogdoches Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Dr. Erwin is by far the best ENT doctor around! Very compassionate, all his staff as well! Very thorough, doesn't mind answering questions! Always makes sure you leave his office knowing exactly what's going on, never made me feel "dumb" for needing him to explain whatever it was I wasn't clear on!
    Megan — Jan 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jack Erwin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568484152
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor
    Internship
    • Ben Taub Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Erwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erwin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Erwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

