Dr. Farahi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jack Farahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Farahi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Apex Cardiology Consultants501 E Hardy St Ste 200, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 672-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Farahi, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225034358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Farahi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farahi speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahi.
