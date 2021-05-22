Dr. Jack Farr II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Farr II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Farr II, MD
Dr. Jack Farr II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital South and Orthoindy Hospital.
Dr. Farr II's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Orthopedic Hospital S1260 Innovation Pkwy Ste 100, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 884-5200
-
2
OrthoIndy West7950 Ortho Ln, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions (317) 268-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital South
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farr performed partial knee replacement on both my knees and an ACL graft repair on my left knee. He listened to my history of playing sports and staying active, ensuring the ACL repair would give me a knee I can depend on even though I was in my 50s at the time. A close friend younger than me who had an ACL tear and meniscus damage only had her knee scoped by her Columbus surgeon and she's in just as much pain now as before her surgery. I can ride my bike 20 miles and stay fit now. I trust Dr. Farr and am so thankful to have found him back in 2011. He's retiring in two years so if you need surgery, go see him now! His office is run beautifully and efficiently and his staff is wonderful. I like that Dr. Farr didn't suggest a full knee operation for either knee because even I could see in x-rays I still had good spacing on the outside of both joints. I didn't want more surgery than I needed. Dr. Farr is the best!! Trust him; you'll be glad you did!!
About Dr. Jack Farr II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396797346
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Indiana University Medical School
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Rose Hulman Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr II.
