Overview

Dr. Jack Fatiha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Fatiha works at Family Medicine in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.