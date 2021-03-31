Dr. Finch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Finch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Finch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Finch works at
Locations
-
1
Susan D Goldberg MD2888 Eureka Way Ste 201, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 223-7444
-
2
Fred M Cox MD1970 Hartnell Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 223-7444
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Finch?
Never have had a bad one
About Dr. Jack Finch, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629168091
Education & Certifications
- St Michael Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finch works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Finch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.