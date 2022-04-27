Dr. Jack Florin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Florin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Florin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Florin works at
Locations
Fullerton Neurology and Headache Center100 Laguna Rd Ste 208, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 738-0800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really respect Dr. Jack Florin‘s opinion he was my doctor diagnosed me with my condition that took over a year for other drs to figure out what it was and is always helpful his office is very clean and staff is very professional and friendly they go above and beyond. I highly recommend going to Dr. Jack Florin if you have a neurological condition he’s very professional and always willing to listen to what you have to say to provide suggestions for a better treatment and care. Janette is the best I’ve had to work with her multiple times btwn my insurance company and my medical group when it comes to getting Btx injections for my neurological condition they make it rather difficult to be approved but Janette is on top of it and always is helpful in getting it the medication approved on time before my next appointment. When I had to switch neurologist bc Dr. Florin was no longer contracted with my medical group I was beyond thrilled to find out he was under my insurance again! Ty
About Dr. Jack Florin, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1912990656
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Mt Zion Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Florin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florin works at
Dr. Florin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Florin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.